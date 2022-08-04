Lori Ann Jody, 59, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Ramer officiating. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery with Pastor Shane Davenport officiating.
Lori was a 30-year member of Broadway United Methodist Church and retired from USEC. Lori was a dedicated employee who earned multiple promotions throughout her career and was once awarded the Presidents Award for excellence of service. She was an avid gardener and animal lover of especially cats and dogs. Lori loved traveling with her family and husband, especially to the mountains and the beach where she could collect shells. Lori’s love and dedication to all of her family was her greatest gift of love. She was a loving aunt who was like a second mom to her nephews and nieces, beloved daughter and sister, and her husband’s soulmate. Lori was one of those special people that touched and was remembered by anyone she met and is going to be deeply missed.
Lori is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard Jody; mother, Rose (Fiorentini) Burnham; sisters, Shannon Shelby and husband Tim, and Julie Bailey and husband Sterling; nephews and nieces, Korey Shelby (Paige), Kyle Jones, McCall Adamson (Travis), Natalie Runkle (T.J.), and Ansley Bailey; great nephews and niece, Jack Adamson, Lane Adamson, and Wrenley Ann Runkle; sisters-in-law, Cindy Jones and husband Mike, and Lisa Jody; father-in-law, Bert Jody; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Olis Burnham; maternal grandparents, Frank and Lucille Fiorentini; paternal grandparents, Olis and Beulah Burnham; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Ann Jody.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Lori’s name to Broadway United Methodist Church c/o Angel Tree, 701 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
