BOAZ — Loretta Whitis, 81, of Boaz, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Whitis was a retired cafeteria manager at Paducah City Schools and a member of Symsonia Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Terrell Whitis of Boaz; son, Bradford Terrell (Charlotte) Whitis of Marshall County; two daughters, Richlyn (Jack) Chenneville of Gainesboro, Tennessee, Terri (Brett) DeFreitas of Boaz; one sister, Linda (George) Mueller of Paducah; four grandchildren, Chad Whitis, Chanse Whitis, Amber DeFreitas, Drake DeFreitas; three great-grandchildren, Conner Whitis, Kinslaea Whitis, Riggs Whitis; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Peyton; mother, Emma “Jake” Peyton; two brothers, Bobby Peyton, Don Peyton; sister, June Thompson.
Funeral services will begin at noon Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Symsonia Baptist Church in Symsonia with Rick Miller officiating.
Burial will follow at Hardmoney Baptist Church Cemetery in Boaz.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. A second visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to service time on Tuesday at Symsonia Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142; or Symsonia Baptist Church, 680 KY 348 W, Symsonia, KY 42082.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
