OKLAHOMA CITY — Loretta Dawn (Davison) Murphy, 70, formerly of Massac County, Illinois, went home to Jesus on October 5, 2020.
Dawn (Loretta to close family) was born to William Henry Davison, Sr. and Beulah Mae Davison on May 3, 1950, in Livingston County, Kentucky. As a child, Dawn loved to read, spend time on the farm with her siblings, and dream of things to create.
Dawn met her husband, James Murphy, in 1968, at the NCO Club in Quantico, Virginia. She was fresh out of high school looking for adventure, and Jim was a handsome marine in uniform. They fell in love and married April 18, 1969. After their firstborn son, David James, arrived in 1970, they moved back to Jim’s home state of Oklahoma. Their second-born son, Kevin Andrew, arrived in 1972.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and wife, Dawn loved writing poems and stories, shopping garage sales (much to Jim’s chagrin), gardening, and staying actively involved at their home church of Portland Avenue Baptist where she sang in the choir and, with Jim, taught first-grade Sunday School. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her four grandchildren — Josiah, Katey, Kidist, and Nathanael.
Loretta Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Davison, Sr. and Beulah Mae Davison; five siblings, Harve Cleveland Davison, Marjorie Mae Thomas, William Henry Davison, Jr., Roy Francis Davison, Elizabeth Maxine Faulkner; two nephews and a niece.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 51 years, James E. Murphy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two sons, David Murphy (Michelle) of Oklahoma City, and Kevin Murphy (Carla) of Yukon; four grandchildren; six siblings, Grover Davison of Dover, New Hampshire; Ed Davison of Purdy, Missouri, Patricia Klempke of Paducah, Kentucky; Louise Morse (Mike) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Gail Redmond (Clair) of Metropolis, Illinois; Mike Davison (Regina) of Calvert City, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Ted Thomas of Princeton, Kentucky; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held on at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, Walter Mullican is officiating at Portland Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 N. Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73107.
