Lorene Rhear, 100, of Paducah, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Green Acres Health Care in Mayfield.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rhear is survived by a niece, Betsy Schultz; two nephews, Jimmy Mac Allen and Wayne Rhear; a great-niece, Megan Schultz; and a great-nephew, Dustin Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rhear. Her parents were Harold Rector and Eliza Mae (Linson) Rector.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Mount Kenton Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Broome officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
