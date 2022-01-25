BENTON — Lorene Lee, 88, of Benton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, but resided at the Stilly House in Benton.
Lorene was a homemaker. She was a member of Church Grove United Methodist Church and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed quilting and going to exercise at Curves.
Surviving are her four children, Brenda Ridenour, of Wisconsin, Debbie Storey, of California, Dennis (Patti) Lee Jr., of Nevada, William (Denise) Lee, of Benton; one brother, Douglas (Mary Jane) Greenwood, of Benton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Lee; her parents, Paul and Pearl Greenwood; two sisters, Lois Hatler and
Adaline Vaught.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Samantha Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall County Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 9 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
