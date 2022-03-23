Lorene Doris Elrod, 95, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Life Care Center of La Center.
Doris was active in the formation of the family business, Tele-Service, and was named Kentucky Woman of Achievement by the Kentucky BPW in 1985. She was a member of Kevil Methodist Church and served on the Paducah District Council. She was a champion for women and women’s rights and served on the board of the Purchase Area Spouse Abuse Center, now the Merryman House, and on the Kentucky Commission on Women. She was involved in politics all of her life and considered herself a Yellow Dog Democrat. She was a delegate to the now-infamous 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. She lived a good life and enjoyed it and worked to make the world a better place.
Doris is survived by one daughter, Gaye (Rick) Brewer of Paducah; one brother, Harold Howard Jr. of Kevil; one nephew, William Howard Griffin of Columbia, Missouri; one great-niece, Sophie Howard Law of Montgomery, Alabama; and one great-nephew, Sean Griffin of Columbia, Missouri.
Preceding Doris in death is her husband, Clyde M. Elrod; her parents, Harold Sr. and Estella Howard; one sister, Jean Griffin; and one brother, Charles Howard.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
