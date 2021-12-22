GRAND RIVERS — Loredia Morris, 83 of Grand Rivers, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was a retired school bus driver for the Livingston County Board of Education and a member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Joseph Morris of Monroe, North Carolina; two daughters, Rebecca Morris of Grand Rivers, and Sandy Seymore of Nettleton, Mississippi; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren;
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Chalmer Morris; four brothers; and five sisters. Her parents were John David and Nellie (Guess) Anglin.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with the Rev. Duane Holland and LaRita Horton officiating. Interment will follow in Paradise Cemetery in Livingston County.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
