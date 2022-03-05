Lonnie Wayne Sellars, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Lonnie was retired from Air Products where he served as a chemical operator for 42 years. He was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed playing golf and antique cars.
Surviving are his four daughters, Gina Frey of Paducah, Jennifer (Gary) McCartney of Queen Creek, Arizona, Jamie (John) Huskey of Paducah, Allison (John) Nelson of Calvert City; seven grandchildren, Joshua Frey, Jennifer Frey, Erica Barber, Taylor Williams, McKenzie Huskey, Hutch Huskey, Dylan Grubbs; and two great-grandchildren, Amiyah Barber and Avery Barber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.N. and Essie Ruth Sellars.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to the service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
