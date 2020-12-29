BENTON — Lonnie Dale Gipson, 72, of Benton, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
He was a former deacon at the Church of Christ in Ponco City, Oklahoma, and a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his brother, Johnny Gipson of Benton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Darlene (Cook) Gipson; parents, Paul and Mary (White) Gipson; and sister, Judy Gipson.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Benton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: American Legion Post 236, 25 Littlejohn Lane Calvert City, KY 42029.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.