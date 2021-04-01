WICKLIFFE — Lonnie Andrew Conyers, born on January 29, 1941, to Fred and Bertha Bisher Conyers of East Prairie, Missouri, died on March 29, 2021, at the age of 80 years old at his home in Wickliffe.
On July 5, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judy Keene Conyers who survives of Wickliffe; one daughter Gina Renee’ Conyers (Ben Blye) of Barlow; one daughter-in-law Karen Conyers of Paducah; two grandsons, Issac (Ashley) Shannon of St Charles, Missouri, and Laken Conyers of Wickliffe; three great-grandsons, Knox and Kruz Shannon of St Charles, Missouri, and Loki Andrew Conyers of Wickliffe.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Martin Conyers and Jeffrey Andrew Conyers. He was the last living sibling of the 11 Conyers children. Lonnie and Judy owned and operated Conyers Farm in Ballard County for 55 years. He was also a millwright and worked in construction.
Lonnie always had an open-door policy, a friend to all, and loved by all. Also surviving are a sister-in-law Tina (Brian) Hartlein of Sikeston, Missouri, brother-in-law, Connie Keene of Clinton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, on March 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. with nephew Rev. GL Keene of New Madrid, Missouri, officiating.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Andy Youngblood, Marty Youngblood, Stacey Keene, Justin House, Matthew Keene, Joseph Keene, Marcus Keene. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews Tripp Keen, Lee Burton, Laken Conyers and Issac Shannon.
Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
