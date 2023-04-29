Loma Jean McKinney, 75, passed away April 20, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. McKinney was a native of Paducah. She trained and worked as a cosmologist and was later employed by Walmart for over 30 years. Loma was a member of the Water Valley Pentecostal Tabernacle, and Full Gospel Tabernacle
She leaves behind two sons, Jason Purcell and Brent McKinney; two granddaughters, Natasha Purcell and Eliana Purcell; and a grandson, Talon Purcell.
