LA CENTER — Lola Mae Medlin went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, peacefully at the Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation. She was 90 years old.
She was a loving wife to her husband, Harold E. (Pete) Medlin, married for 64 years, until he was called home seven years earlier.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita Roberts, of Kevil; a daughter-in-law, Jana Kim Medlin, of Paducah; a nephew, (but loved him like a son), Mark Medlin and his wife Shelley, of Kevil; five grandchildren, Ryan Medlin, of West Virginia, Kyle (Niccole) Medlin, of Louisville, Kimberlyn (David) Vinson, of Paducah, Brittney (Brandon) Turpin, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Samuel (Sarah) Roberts, of Memphis, Tennessee; seven great-grandchildren, Matthew Medlin, of Paducah, Shelby (Trevor) Barnett, Jakson and Dallas Vinson, of Paducah, Maxwell Medlin, of Louisville; four great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Grizz, Keanen and Kinsley.
Lola Mae was a member of La Center First Baptist Church and previously Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for many years where she taught Sunday School. She worked at CTS of Paducah, for eight years, but was mostly a homemaker, who loved gardening and working in her flowers. She was a long-time member of LaCenter Homemakers Club.
Lola Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. (Pete) Medlin; and son, William H. (Bill) Medlin; four sisters; one brother; and her parents, Matthew O. Pool and Cecil Pool Lawler.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, Kentucky.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mark Bond officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to La Center First Baptist Church or Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans LN STE 401 Louisville, KY 40205.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.