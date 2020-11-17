CALVERT CITY — Lois Oneda (Downs) Smith, 91 of Calvert City, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Born Wednesday, June 12, 1929, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late Azro Downs and the late Eliza (Wyatt) Downs.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, quilting, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and was a member of Altona Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Kent Smith wife Kathleen of Symsonia, Paul Allen Smith wife Kathy of Benton, Timothy Glen Smith wife Yvonne of Australia; daughters, Nancy Duvall husband Brent of Morganfield, Christine Devine husband Roger of Grand Rivers, Sue Lester husband Tom of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Monte Shouse, Amy Greenwell, Brian Shouse, Josh Smith, Jennifer Walton, Jana Edwards, Melinda Williams, Jason Devine, Hannah Lester, Abby Lester, Bradley Smith, Megan Smith; and 15 great grandchildren, Easton Shouse, Ainsley Shouse, Gracie McMain, Max McMain, Luke Shouse, Laken Shouse, Dalton Smith, Josie Walton, Aiden Edwards, Ethan Edwards, Tyler Adams, Ashley Adams, Madeleine Devine, Mason Devine, and Sophie Shouse.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Ralph Smith; brother, Bill Downs; and sister, Eula Jean Hall Faughn.
A public graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, located at Hwy U.S. 641 N. Benton, KY 42025. Brian Shouse and Roger Devine will be officiating the service.
Interment will be in Marshall Co. Memory Gardens in Benton.
There will be a private family service held at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 or Gideon Bibles Marshall County, PO Box 206 Benton, KY 42025.
