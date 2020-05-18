CALVERT CITY — Lois M. Scott, 72, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in Calvert City.
Lois was a homemaker, a mother of two boys and a grandmother to three grandchildren.
Lois was born in Brevard, North Carolina, on July 14th, 1947, to Donald T. Miller Sr. and Lois Fern Hiser Miller, the fourth of their seven children. Lois graduated from University High School in Normal, Illinois, and became a registered nurse. She married Joe K. Scott on December 27th, 1966 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cunningham, Kentucky. She worked at Decatur-Macon County Hospital in Illinois for a while then moved to Kentucky where she worked at Marshall County Hospital and Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She suffered a back injury at work in 1989 that stopped her nursing career.
She enjoyed reading murder mysteries; crocheting; her large collection of teddy bears; and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She wasn’t one for the spotlight, preferring to take a supporting role for those she held dear, but never hesitated to speak her mind when she felt the need. One could make the argument that her quiet and collected demeanor was the result of her childhood, having been put in Illinois’ foster care system with her brother Don. After leaving foster care, she rarely spoke about it.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jean Lewis of Nebraska and brother, Eddie Miller of Illinois. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe Kelley Scott; her sons, Matthew Scott of Paducah and Jason Scott of Calvert City; her three grandchildren, Madison, Nicholas, and Benjamin Scott; and her siblings, Wanda Gernand of Champaign, Illinois, Don Miller Jr. of Sycamore, Illinois, Cindy Grice of Rantoul, Illinois, and Peggy Perdue of Phoenix, Arizona.
Funeral services for Lois M. Scott will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Millner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Carlisle County. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
