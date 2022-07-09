Lois Jones Worley, 71, of West Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Lois was born in Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, on Oct. 14, 1950, to the late Millard B. Jones and Velma Ruth Jones Irwin. She was an active member of the Eagles Club and the McCracken County VFW. Lois always enjoyed having a good time with friends, especially out in the sun. She was a loving mother who was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Pamela Worley of Lebanon, Tennessee; three sons, Gary (Amber) Worley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Paul (Nancy) Worley of Danville, and Donnie Worley, Jr. of Paducah; one brother, Edward Jones; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Reta Jones; two brothers, Millard L. and Elmer Jones; and her parents.
A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
