PRYORSBURG — Lois Dean Henson, 86, of Pryorsburg, died at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Pryorsburg, and a retired decorator from Roman Ceramics.
She is survived by her husband, Rudy Henson of Pryorsburg; two daughters, Brenda Crider of Benton and Theresa Adams of Lone Oak; two sisters, Ruby Bennett of Mayfield, and Rita Pearce of Mayfield; five grandchildren,
10 great-grandchildren,
and 3 great-great-
grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by parents, Milam & Nova Lee Swanner Stephenson and a sister.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church with Rev. Mickey Fowler and Rev. Brian Nance officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after noon on Tuesday at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to Mt. Olive Methodist Church, c/o Armetha Ridenour 3051 State Route 1748 W, Mayfield, KY 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
