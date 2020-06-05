LA CENTER — Lois Evelyn Chandler, 92, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Life Care Center in LaCenter.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of La Center. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Lois taught school for 56 years; Wickliffe, Barlow, Bandana, Heath; all elementary schools and retired from Concord Elementary. She also taught at Ballard Middle School and was employed as a Teachers Aide and a Substitute Teacher after she retired. Lois loved teaching and loved all of her students.
Lois is survived by a son, Larry Chandler (Lana); a brother Jimmy Denton (Norma) from Madisonville; two grandchildren, Dustin Chandler of La Center and Heather George (Geremy) of Bloomington, Indiana; four great-grandchildren, Gallea George, Gerin George, Gavin George and Gunner Don George.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Chandler; one brother, Ronald E. Denton; and her parents Marvin and Imogene Morgan Chandler.
Graveside Services will be Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at La Center Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Bickford officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
We appreciate your help in maintaining State COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.