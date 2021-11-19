Lois D. Stephany, 86, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was born the daughter of the late Paul Dilger and the late Isabel Mattingly Dilger. She was very active with her many friends, she enjoyed ceramics, and was very active in her church. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah.
A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, with 7 p.m. prayers offered, and 9 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, David Stephany, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; her daughters, Lisa Jerstad (Marv), of Elmwood Park, Illinois, and Carol Stephany, of Lake Bluff, Illinois; her sister, Arlene Renn, of Sellersburg, Indiana; her three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Stephany; her brother, Norbert Dilger; and her sister: Joyce Clark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.