Lois Ann Tashjian (née Roberts), 87, passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to James and Gertrude Roberts. Lois was proud to share Mr. Lincoln’s birthdate and later gave birth to her son, Robert, on that date. She met and married Robert Creedon Tashjian at the University of Massachusetts where they were students. Bob was on the football team, hunted and fished. Lois was focused on going to every fraternity dance on campus. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sisterhood. Bob and Lois were married in 1956 and their love and devotion sustained her life.
Lois loved to cook and prepared creative and nutritious meals for her family, often incorporating the spices and foods from the various countries that she and Bob traveled to when he was in the Marine Corps. She shared her love of cooking with her daughter Debra and son Robert who, even as a teen, could whip up Eggs Benedict with ingredients from his mother’s kitchen.
Lois had a beautiful voice, could read music and sang second soprano in her college chorale and in choirs from Virginia to Guam, often singing with her daughter, Debra. Later, after she and Bob built their home in Kentucky, Lois sang in the choirs at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City and St. Anthony of Padua in Grand Rivers. For years, Lois could be found faithfully playing the piano and organ at St. Anthony’s and she and Bob were such an integral part of that church that they had their own named parking spot near the front door.
Lois was awarded the prestigious Sophia Award for the Diocese of Owensboro, which is given to a person over the age of 65 who has exemplified a life of stewardship. Not only did Lois give time to her church and the veteran communities, she also chaired many committees with the Navy Relief Association, the Officer’s Wives Club, the Livingston County Library Board (serving as its president and successfully securing funding for a library book mobile), and the Livingston County Homemakers Club, which Bob jokingly called the “Homewreckers.”
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers John, Kenneth and Douglas Roberts, and her sister Alice Knapik. Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Col. Robert “Bob” C. Tashjian (USMC, Ret.), daughter Debra “Debe” Dockins of Centerville, Ohio, son Robert (Tracey) Tashjian of Calvert City, Kentucky, grandchildren Stephen and Michael Dockins, and Emily (Hunter) Blanton and Lauren Tashjian, beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends Ursula, Bernie, Sylvia and Loretta.
Lois was beloved. May the angels lead her into paradise.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1518 J.H. O’Bryan Avenue, P.O. Box 447, Grand Rivers, KY 42045, with Father Brian Johnson celebrating. Interment will follow the Mass at the Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Lois was a lifelong blood donor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Anthony of Padua or the American Red Cross.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
