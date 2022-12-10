Lois Ann Tashjian (née Roberts), 87, passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to James and Gertrude Roberts. Lois was proud to share Mr. Lincoln’s birthdate and later gave birth to her son, Robert, on that date. She met and married Robert Creedon Tashjian at the University of Massachusetts where they were students. Bob was on the football team, hunted and fished. Lois was focused on going to every fraternity dance on campus. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sisterhood. Bob and Lois were married in 1956 and their love and devotion sustained her life.

