Logan Wulfric Lee Slagle, infant son of Brandon and Brianna Rose Nudo Slagle of Paducah, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by a sister, Arianna Slagle; and his grandparents, Ken R. Nudo, Veronica Ciston and Dale and Sandy Smith.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleums.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
