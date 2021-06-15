RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Lloyd Claytus Sills, 88, of Russellville, Arkansas, formerly of Hardin, Kentucky, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Legacy Heights Nursing Home in Russellville.
Lloyd was a Union Electrician and proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union #700, Fort Smith, for 64 years. He was a member of the 5th & Greenwich Church of Christ where he shared in the preaching & teaching ministries of the church, and worked in various other leadership roles. He loved to hunt, fish and travel in his recreational vehicle (RV). He was a proud grower of tomatoes, with his largest tomato officially weighing 3.2 pounds. Rather than entering his prize fruit to the county fair, he enjoyed eating it!
Lloyd was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Sills; and a sister. His parents were Loyd and Dorothy (Rowlette) Sills.
He leaves a son, Randy Sills of Dover, Tennessee; three daughters: Jeannie Sides of Apopka, Florida, Marscia Sills of Memphis, Tennessee, and Karen Hartwick of Russellville; his sister, Betty Jones of Humboldt, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 14, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Kentucky. Gary Knuckles conducted the services.
Burial was at Pace Cemetery in Hardin, Kentucky.
Donations may be made in Lloyd’s memory to the Building Fund of the 5th & Greenwich Church of Christ, 620 East 5th Street, Russellville, AR 72801.
