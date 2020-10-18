Lloyd Moore Jr., 82, of West Paducah, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Clinton Place.
Mr. Moore was born in Perryville, MO on June 21, 1938, to the late Lloyd Moore, Sr. and Ada Moore. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and owner of Lodi Kennels.
Lloyd devoted much of his life to training retrievers. He started Lodi Kennels in 1974 and for over 50 years he trained gun dogs, ran field trials, and trained field champions. He was a proud member of the Professional Retriever Trainers Association. Lloyd and his Labradors were also avid duck hunters and he could be found most cold, winter mornings in the duck blind with his prized retrievers. He was a member of Duck’s Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl.
Lloyd was the best life partner, great hunting buddy, and a true friend. He will be remembered as a man of regiment, who was also genuine, honest, and a wonderful person.
Lloyd is survived by his wife and business partner of 27 years, Sally Moore; two daughters, Lisa Poole (Lindell) of Jackson, Missouri, and Brenda Broe (Mike) of Alpharetta, Georgia; one stepson, Josh Ryan of Paducah; two brothers, Tom Moore (Amy) of Springfield, Missouri and Sam Moore (Judy) of Trinity, Florida; four grandchildren, Alex Broe, Kelsey Broe, Lexi Poole, and Lindsay Poole; one great-grandchild, Asher Ide; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Paul Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care that was provided to Lloyd by Dr. James Eickholz and his staff, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital Hospice, and Clinton Place.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Duck’s Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way — Memphis, Tennessee.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
