METROPOLIS, Ill. — Lloyd Kruger, 92, of Metropolis, passed away at 5:17 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy A. Bean officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Lloyd was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Carpenter’s Union Local 640. He was an avid reader, loved motorcycles and woodworking. Lloyd loved flying and was a licensed private pilot with a commercial and instrument rating. He was a carpenter by trade and was especially proud of his cabinetry.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Linda Derflinger and husband Neville “Speed” Jr.; granddaughter, Amy Jamison and husband Michael; great grandchildren, Levi Jamison, Owen Jamison, and Evan Jamison; sisters-in-law, Mary Kommer and Alice Patridge (Willard); brother-in-law, Dick Conger (Bev); several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Flora Caroline (Horman) Kruger; wife of 67 years, Jeannine Kruger; and son, Mike Kruger.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday May 11 at the church.
Memorials may be made in Lloyd’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 520 Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960; or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
