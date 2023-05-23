KEVIL — Lloyd Franklin Drake, 80, of Kevil, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at The Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Mr. Drake retired from USEC after 30 years of service. He was a 4-year veteran of the United States Air Force, stationed in Madrid, Spain. He attended Draughons Junior College in Tennessee and the University of Maryland. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Saundra C. Drake; one daughter, Kecia (Terry) Wright; and two sons, Brad Inman and Travis (Terri) Drake; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Hattie (Heatherly) Drake Jr.; step-mother, Emma Lou Drake; sisters, Wilma (Drake) Hood and Flonnie (Drake) Green; and brother, James Arthur Drake.
A family planned memorial service will be at a later date.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contribution to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.