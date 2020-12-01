Litha Vera Brown, 93, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home.
She was the daughter of Merlon Richard and Lois Gillahan of Ledbetter. She worked at the shoe factory, SS Kresge, and retired after 25 years at KMART.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Brown Medley and Janice Brown; her grandchildren, Melissa Siener (Greg), Angela and Darin Collier; and her great-grandchildren, Camron and McKayla Siener.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl W Brown; daughter, Gloria Culver; grandson, Brett Allan Medley; son in law, Tom Medley; her sisters, Juanita Gillahan, Zethel Sanders, Mary Slusmeyer; and brother, Jim Gillahan.
She loved sewing, quilting, and cooking. Family favorites were her homemade chocolate cake, pies, apple muffins, and best of all fresh coconut cake.
She will be missed by all who loved her, but we are thankful she is at peace with her Lord and Savior. She will be remembered for her love for others and her giving spirit.
Private family services will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations are made to a local food pantry.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindseyfuneral.com
