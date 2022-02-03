METROPOLIS Ill. — Lisa Monkman, a lifelong resident of Metropolis, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by her family at home at the age of 57.
Lisa was an employee of the Massac Unit One school district. She devoted her time to the after-school program and the Adult Teen Challenge Rehab Center. Lisa enjoyed spending her time at the beach picking up seashells and was a lover of flamingoes and sea turtles. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching her football games. She was a wonderful Christian lady who always put others before herself.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Mike Monkman; two children, Michael Monkman and Makaela (Jarelle) Johnson; siblings, Tracie Key, Joe Ed Key, Jim Key, and Larry Rust; four beloved grandchildren, Carter Bell, Jayven Johnson, Makynlee Johnson, and Jerzey Johnson; one aunt, Judy (Al) Barrera; her father-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Marlene and Joe Key; her father, Emil Rust; and her grandparents, Raymond and Ima Medley.
A graveside service for Lisa will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Massac Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mickey Brown officiating. Friends are invited to join the family after the service for a meal at Lutheran Church of the Cross (located at 2601 North Ave. in Metropolis).
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge
of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.