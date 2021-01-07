BENTON — Lisa Ann (Maupin) Jones, 63, of Benton, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a mother, homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her husband of 46 years, James E. Jones of Benton; three children, Lisette James of Tampa, Florida, J.T. Jones of Benton, and Nancy Hughes of Paducah; her mother, Nancy Edwards Maupin of Benton; two sisters, Belinda Maupin and Ellen York, both of Benton; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Thomas Maupin.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Jones Cemetery, 436 Bondurant Lane, Benton. Terry Mathis will officiate. Interment will follow the service.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be sent to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, PO Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295.
