Lisa G. Hill, 60, of Paducah, joined her sweet Momma in heaven on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center after a courageous battle against cancer and copd.
Lisa was a sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, niece, friend & most importantly a kind, loving, & good hearted person. Even in her toughest times she kept a smile on her face. She was always there if you needed a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen or a reality check . Her laugh was contagious, her food delicious and her soul, pure and full of love.
Lisa was loved by her parents, Jess & Betty Day. She was blessed with three brothers, Ronnie Hill (Marlene), Jerry Day, and Jesse Day along with her sister, Darleen Bennett (Doug Long), all of Paducah.
Lisa was loved and adored by her nieces and nephews, Marquitta Hill, Danielle Day (James Burns), Zach Hill (Mistelle), Racheal Gonzalez (Mario), Shylia Bennett (Chris Mills), Curtlyn Hammond and Addie Day along with their children. Her love for all of them was shown through her collection of photos, memories and time spent reminding them of the simple joys in life.
Lisa was preceded in death by her beautiful Momma, Betty L. Day.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 — 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Lone Oak Lions Club, 650 Denver Avenue in Paducah. All friends and family are welcome to join.
