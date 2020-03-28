Lisa Kay (Eyer) Boss was born on May 19, 1966 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, but resided in Paducah, most of her life. Lisa passed way at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home after a courageous and difficult battle with breast cancer.
Lisa graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1984. After high school, she attended John Casablanca’s modeling school and worked as a model. Lisa spent most of her career in the restaurant business serving as a hostess. She was always smiling, full of life, and treated everyone she met as the most important people she knew.
Lisa’s life mission was to bring happiness and brighten people’s day. Lisa never met a stranger and would give her last dollar to someone in need. She treated everyone as a beloved child of God and was strong in her Christian faith. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended Lone Oak United Methodist Church. Lisa also loved animals, especially cats.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Boss; stepdaughter or as Lisa called her “bonus” daughter, Kayla (Brad) Rankin of Paducah; stepgrandson and stepgranddaughter, Roman and Kaydnce Rankin; sister, Sherri (Steve) Maliszewski of Colorado; twin brother, Mark (Heidi) Eyer of Paducah; nephews, Grant Eyer, Jason, and Jeremy Burkett, and several other nieces and nephews by marriage.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, George Jr. and Jan Eyer, and a brother, George Eyer III.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Lisa will be private. A memorial event will be scheduled at a later date so that additional family and friends may gather to celebrate Lisa’s life.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old US Hwy 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
