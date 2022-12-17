Lisa Crabtree, 52, of West Paducah, passed away at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Lisa was born in Paducah on Thursday, April 9, 1970, to Robert and Connie Hughes. Lisa was employed as a manager with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring attitude, and courageous fight against cancer. Lisa had a sweet spirit, with a special love for her grandson and family.

Service information

Dec 18
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, December 18, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Dec 18
Visitation
Sunday, December 18, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
