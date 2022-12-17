Lisa Crabtree, 52, of West Paducah, passed away at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Lisa was born in Paducah on Thursday, April 9, 1970, to Robert and Connie Hughes. Lisa was employed as a manager with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring attitude, and courageous fight against cancer. Lisa had a sweet spirit, with a special love for her grandson and family.
Mrs. Crabtree is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert Daron Crabtree; her daughter, Becca Crabtree; her son, Garrett Crabtree; her grandson, Daxton Crabtree all of Paducah; her mother, Connie Sue Throgmorton Hughes of Richmond; her sister, Tarina Bowling (Gary) of Berea; two nieces, Kaitlyn Buckman (Byron) and Kenzie Scribano (Joey); one great nephew, Anthony; three great nieces, Brailyn, Camryn, and Rylee; and her lifelong friend, Jana White.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert S. Hughes; and her grandparents, Russell and Margaret Throgmorton and Elmer and Hazel Hughes.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Steve Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Massac Memorial Gardens in Metropolis.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
