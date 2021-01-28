Lisa A. Cruse, 54, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Lisa was a member of Southside Holiness Church. Lisa was born July 10, 1966, to Lloyd and Georgia Cruse in Mayfield. She formerly worked at Red’s Donut Shop. Lisa loved butterflies and being with her family. She had a smile that could brighten any room and loved her family and friends with true passion. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson.
Survivors include her husband, Tony McDaniel; one son, David (Emily) Crittendon; his father, Lynn (Yvette) Crittendon; one sister, Felecia (Jerry) Molott, Kevil; sister-in-law, Debbie Cruse, Mayfield; one brother, Mark (Robbie) Cruse, West Paducah; one grandchild, Desmond Crittendon; five nephews, Curtis Cruse, Nathan Cruse, Anthony Cruse, Jared (Emily) Molott, and Cameron Molott; three nieces, Olivia Molott, Becky Morris, Jamie Joyner; great-nephews, Bryce, Jett, Coen and Joey; four great-nieces, Kelsey, Hailey, Abby, Taylor, and Blakely; friend like a brother, Steve “Bubba” Hendley, and wife, Tancey.
Preceding in death was her brother, Randall Lee Cruse; and parents, Lloyd Lee Cruse and Georgia Wallace Molott.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Kevin Pleasant officiating. Burial will follow at the Owens Chapel Cemetery in Melber. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105; Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
