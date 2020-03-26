METROPOLIS, Ill. — Linnus “L.C.” Logeman, 78, of Metropolis, met his Lord while surrounded by his loving family at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence.
In compliance with public health directives, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your love and support to the family by leaving condolences at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com or by sending a card or note to the funeral home at P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 and they will be forwarded to the family.
Linnus was a member of Weaver Creek Baptist Church. He retired from Allied Chemical then worked with his brothers doing construction for many years.
Linnus is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Logeman; daughter, Dawn York and husband David; son, Keith Logeman and wife Dawn; four grandchildren, Brandi Carl, Bobby Bennett (Kasey), Nikki Reck (Patrick), and Halie Logeman (Carl); five great-grandchildren, Mason Carl, Destry Bennett, Bentlee Carl, Marlee Bennett, and Everleigh McCandless; sisters, Wanda Bazor (Jimmy), Evelyn Mittendorf (James), Phyllis Throgmorton (Ricky); brothers, Lowell Logeman (Janet), Roy John Logeman (Linda); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Linnus was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hilda (Korte) Logeman; mother and father-in-law, Gilbert and Billie Myrick; sisters, Lucy Teckenbrock, Geraldine “Gerry” Kersey; brothers, Gilbert Logeman, Ervin Logeman.
Memorials may be made in Linnus’s name to Weaver Creek Baptist Church 2995 North Ave, Metropolis, IL 62960 or Precious Memories Alzheimer’s Team c/o Vanessa Fischer 149 Evergreen Drive, Goreville, IL 62939.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
