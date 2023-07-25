BROOKPORT, Ill. — Lindsey Grace Corn, 36, of Brookport, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
Lindsey was the owner/operator of the Blue Dog Barber Shop in Brookport, and was always willing to help anyone that needed help.
Lindsey is survived by her mother, Kathy Streadwick; father, Darryl Corn and wife Rhonda; daughter, Mollison Jones; brothers, Codie Corn and Colton Corn; aunts and uncles, Eddie Streadwick, Tad Streadwick, Becky Maine, Whitney Phillips, Eury Corn, Kim Corn, Mara-Elena Casteleiro; several cousins; and her faithful canine companion, Tsula.
Lindsey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Buddy Streadwick, Jane Phillips, and Argelia Corn.
Visitation will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Friday evening, July 28, 2023, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Donations may be given to assist with the purchase of a plaque in Lindsey’s memory for her barber shop or personal donations may be given to her daughter, Mollison, to Loftus-McManus Funeral Home, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960. Please denote in the memo your donation request.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
