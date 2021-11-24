Linda Gean Winters-Bowman, 66, of West Paducah, departed this life peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Linda was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 15, 1955, to the late Billy Coleman and Patsy Gean White-Winters. She grew up in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where she graduated from high school. Linda met the love of her life, Gary Bowman of Paris, Illinois, in 1985. They later married and were blessed with a daughter, Katherine “Katie” Rosetta Bowman born on Sept. 29, 1991. Throughout Linda’s life, she worked many different jobs from a pet store attendant, to bartender, to dispatcher for a trucking company. Most recently she was a Caesars Rewards Representative for Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis, Illinois. But the title that gave her greatest joy was “mom”.
Linda was an avid animal lover, enjoyed cross-stitch and cooking — especially her famous enchiladas. Those blessed to know Linda, know that her presence filled the room. She was a kid-at-heart who was outgoing, always sassy and never without her Diet Pepsi! She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Linda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gary Joseph Bowman; two sisters, Teresa Vaughn and April Dawn Winters, both of Arkansas; one brother, Vernon Ray Lee Winters, of Arkansas; and one grandson, Bruce Wayne Weldy, of Paducah.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Bowman; grandson, Parker Weldy; her parents; one sister, Brenda Gale Suttles; and two brothers, Billy Wayne Winters and Jessie Coleman Winters.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service time at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In honor of Linda’s love for all things furry, feathered, and scaled, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a hug from home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
