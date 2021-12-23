HICKORY — Linda Sue Wilbourn, 67, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
Linda was a retired bookkeeper from Wilson Office Supply and a member of Bryans Ford Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Stephen Wilbourn; one son, Stephen Wilbourn; one sister, Sharon Thomasson; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Eleanor Proctor; and one brother.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
