MURRAY — Linda Weiss, 71, of Murray, died 5:50 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Weiss; daughter, Deanna Robinson, of Murray; sons, Joe Seavers, of Benton, Shane Seavers, of Murray, and Tony Seavers, of Benton; stepson, Erich Weiss, of California; stepdaughter, Dawn Weiss, of California; sisters, Terry Kimbrough, Granite Falls, Washington, and Cara Lee Mowery, Fayetteville, North Carolina; brothers, Timmie T. Chatelain, of Vietnam and Robert Chatelain, of Aurora; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Timmie Chatelain and Mary Frances Kimball Chatelain.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. April Arnold officiating. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.