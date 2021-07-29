LEDBETTER — Linda Warren, 73, of Ledbetter, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She is survived by one son, Michael Warren. two brothers, James and Charles Woodring, one granddaughter, Kelsey Parrott; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents were Roy and Susie Woodring.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday July 30, 2021, at Hampton Cemetery in Hampton, with Rev. Andy Bryan officiating.
Smith Funeral Chapel oversees arrangements.
