Linda Walker, 72, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday June 21, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Walker Sr. of Paducah; daughter, Tina Walker of Menomonee Fall, Wisconsin; son, Larry Walker Jr. of Grafton, Wisconsin; one sister, Darlene (Rick) Wysocki of Wisconsin. two grandchildren, Kevin Walker and Miya Walker, both of Wisconsin. and a nephew, Matthew Derzay of Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Derzay and Rita Petersdorff Derzay.
No services are planned at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
