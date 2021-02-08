Linda Sue Ward, 77, of Benton, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born Tuesday, July 27, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Wilson Sayre and the late Ota Agnes (Reynolds) Sayre. She was a homemaker and a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring from Britthaven Healthcare in Benton. She was also an accomplished decorative design painter. She was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Paul Edward Ward of Benton; sons, Darryl Ward and wife Tammy of Olive; daughter, Dana Lynn Arnold and husband Paul of Grand Rivers; Barry Ward and wife Stefanie of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; and grandchildren, Amber Ward, Kristen Cooper, Courtney Stephenson, Paul Lee, Gage Arnold, Tyler Ward, Kyle Ward and Emily Ward. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Ava Lee, Arabella Stephenson, Koren Cooper, Ember Cooper and Jacey Mathis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Mary Jane Ward.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Rev. Danny York will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, which is located at 211 West 5th St. in Benton.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Fooks Cemetery Fund, c/o Paul Ward 2295 Mt. Moriah Road, Benton, KY 42025.
