Linda Sue Jordan, 75, originally of Lovelaceville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, New York.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1945, in Paducah to the late Clois Harold Ashbrook and Marietta Holt Ashbrook. Linda worked in the field of nursing for over 50 years as a registered nurse, director of nursing for long-term care facilities and nursing instructor.
Sue loved rooting for her teams, the Los Angeles Angels and Kentucky Wildcats; indulging in ice cream, chocolate and “NCIS;” and bragging about how nice the weather was in Southern California.
She is survived by her two sons, Don Jordan of Beacon, New York, and Shawn Jordan of New Orleans, Louisiana; a sister, Rita McKee; and two grandchildren, Mercer Jordan and Everly Jordan.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
Miler & Orr appreciates the help of those attending in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within its facility at all times.
During this difficult time, people may show thei support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of their love and support.
For more information, go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.