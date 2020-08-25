Linda Smith, 72, of Paducah, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home.
She retired from Western Baptist Hospital and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Smith; two daughters, Rhonda Graham and Jennifer Hughes; two brothers, James Willard Sharpton Jr. and David Sharpton; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Willard Sr. and Lula Mae Sharpton; and a nephew.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour Thursday. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
