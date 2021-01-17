SEDALIA — Linda Ruth Johnson, 92, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was a self-employed hairdresser and co-owner with her husband of Johnson Implement. She also volunteered many hours on several boards and was a longtime member of Lebanon Church of Christ.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by one son, James Kevin (Michelle) Johnson of Mayfield; one daughter, Betsy Johnson (Jimmy) Murphey of Huntersville, North Carolina; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. “Doc” Johnson; three sisters, Pauline Outland, Inez Reeves and Maxine Oliver; three brothers, Pete Motheral, Ernest Motheral and John William Motheral; and her parents, Robert Lee Clarence and Estelle Canter Motheral.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Linda Ruth Johnson will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Davey Stephens, Joe Brown, Scott Brown, Peanut Holloway, Denny Foy, Shane Key, Austin Key and Jim Peeler. Honorary pallbearers will be Annette Harris, Rhonda Redmon, Vilinda Wilson, Jane Shultz and Kandi Motheral.
A public visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be held 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Prayers will be said during the visitation by Chris King and Wayne Wadlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lebanon Church of Christ, P.O. Box 68, Sedalia, KY 42079 or American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
