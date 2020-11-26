BENTON — Linda Ruth Cox, 77, of Benton, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was born on March 21, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to her late parents, James and Ruth “Corean” Wells Jowers. She worked as a secretary for Austin Powder and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. Linda loved working with flowers around the house, dancing, and listening to “good” country music like George Jones and Conway Twitty. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids, and also loved animals, her boston terrier, Zebo, held a special place in her heart.
Linda is survived by her husband of nine years, Charles “Ed” Cox; two daughters, Kimberly (Rusty) Smith of Madisonville, Jennifer (Jeffery) Bumpus of Onton; four stepdaughters, Laura Byrley, Jenny Rentfrow, Kerrie Winters, and Angela Morrison; five grandchildren, Cody Smith, Kyle Smith, Connor Smith, Zachary Richmond, and Travis Richmond; eight step-grandchildren, Dalton Rentfrow, Austin Rentfrow, and six others; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodger Jowers.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Linda Ruth Cox will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Highway 68, Benton, KY 42025.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
