MAYFIELD — Linda Rowan Foster, 92, of Mayfield, formerly of Wingo, died at 9:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was a retired seamstress having worked at the former Curlee Clothing and Mayfield Manufacturing; She was a loving Mother always devoted to her Children.
Mrs. Foster is survived by her three daughters, Roxanna Melton of Paducah, Rhonda (Mark) Crass of Water Valley, and Ramona Rowan of Mayfield; three grandchildren, Jasey (Philip) Olmeda, Brittany Randle, and Miranda (Timothy) Sams; and two great-grandchildren, LeAndra Randle and Knox Sams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Foster; son, Mark Rowan; great-granddaughter, Paris Jackson; three brothers; and her parents, Elbert and Roxie Jackson Nunley.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial ontributions can be made to the Rozzell Chapel Cemetery, c/o Stanley Clapp, 3741 Old Dublin Road, Mayfield, Ky 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.