ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Linda “Renee” Hunter, 53, of Ashland City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with Dr. Ashley Mofield officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham with family serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Pleasant View, Monday, June 22, 2020, from 4 — 8 p.m. and again Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Renee was born on December 12, 1966, in Mayfield, Kentucky where she grew up, to George, Jr. and Linda Hunter. She worked at Ingram Barge for over 20 years. Renee graduated from Mayfield (Kentucky) High School and received her B.S. and MBA degree from Murray State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hunter; nephew, Joshua Hunter; and grandparents, George “Dub” and Nell Hunter and Alton and Louise Whittemore.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Lisa and Brandon Holt; and brother, George, III (Angie) Hunter of Nashville.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.
