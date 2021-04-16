METROPOLIS, Ill. — Linda Ramsey, 78, of Metropolis, passed away at 1:39 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating.
Linda married Lyndell Ramsey on November 9, 1963, at the First Christian Church in Metropolis. Linda was a member of the Metropolis Garden Club, the First Christian Church in Metropolis, where she was active in Christian Women’s Fellowship and the Loyal Hearts Sunday School Class.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lyndell Ramsey; sons, Michael Ramsey and wife Trish and Shawn Ramsey and wife Valerie; grandchildren, Andrew Ramsey, Jacob Ramsey, Samantha Ramsey, Nicholas Goode, Charles Goode, Amanda Slone and husband Caleb; great grandchildren, Hunter Tipton and Caden Tipton; nieces, Kelley Sullivan, Leslie Grant, Lea Ann Flood; nephews, Steve Helm, Don Helm, Brian Giltner, Bruce Giltner; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Giltner and Bessie Helm.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Estelle (Heflin) Wells and one sister, Phyllis Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Don Sullivan, James Giltner, Floyd Helm, and Larry Ramsey.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to Christian Women’s Fellowship, c/o First Christian Church, 420 Catherine Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.