BENTON — Linda R. Logsdon, 72, of Benton, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Logsdon worked for over 30 years as a medical transcriptionist at Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church and loved to prepare and study the Bible. She loved making jewelry, listening to music, and watching movies, but mostly loved being “Mamaw” and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jackie D. Logsdon of Benton; one daughter, Tracy (John) Wells of Paducah; one son, Mackenzie (Laura) Logsdon of Benton; one sister, Eleanor (Bob Hagan) Cocke of Palm Bay, Florida; one brother, Mike (Vickie) Stout of Springfield, Illinois; four grandchildren, Hailey (Adam) Cardin of Paducah and Kylie (Caleb) Kindred of Paducah; Gabi Logsdon and Jack Logsdon of Benton; one great-grandchild, Asher Cardin of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Mahoney and Rose Lucille Karcher Stout, and two brothers, Eddie Stout and Jimmy Stout.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Kenneth Puckett and Rev. Justin Mason officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Wickliffe. Friends may come from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Rosebower Baptist Church, 1120 Tyree Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
