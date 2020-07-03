SYMSONIA — Linda May Mathis, 85 of Symsonia, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Born Thursday, April 4, 1935, in Symsonia, she was the daughter of the late Earl McManus and the late Zena Bell (Hathcock) McManus.
She was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Symsonia High School, a retired administrative assist at Air Products in Calvert City. She was a faithful member of Clarks River Baptist Church and an avid UK basketball fan.
Surviving are her son, Jeffery Mark Mathis, wife Teresa of Benton; daughter, Amy Canterbury, husband Kevin of Evansville, Indiana; brother, Harold McManus of Symsonia; sisters, Fay Jarvis of Symsonia, and Freida Gamble of Symsonia; grandchildren, Alicia Mathis, Justin Mathis, Courtney Marlow, and Kiersten Canterbury; great-grandchild, Jase Mathis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gene McManus, Vastine McManus, and Clifton “Fuzz” McManus.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Jeff Collins will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Clarks River Cemetery, Symsonia.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Clarks River Baptist Church,10926 St. Rt. 131, Symsonia, KY 42082, or to the United Way of Southwestern Indiana, P.O. Box 18, Evansville, IN 47701-0018.
