HAZEL — Linda Joy Martin, 63, of Hazel, died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by a daughter, April Joy Christeson of Columbia, Missouri; a son, Larry Joe Allen Martin of Murray; two sisters, Jody Skaggs and Tina Collier; two brothers, Herman Knopfel Jr. and John Knopfel; and five grandchildren.
A public service will be held at a later date.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
