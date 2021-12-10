GREENWOOD, Miss. — Linda

Mae Colson Tanous, 81, of Greenwood, died Thursday, Dec.

9, 2021, at her residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Odd Fellows Cemetery with

Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.

Mrs. Tanous

was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Elbert Arthur Colson and Ruth Onie Marshall

Colson. She was a member of North Greenwood Baptist Church where she

had taught Sunday school and was a member of the

choir. She graduated from Reidland

High School in Paducah. She volunteered

at Cottonlandia Museum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Edward Joseph Tanous Sr., son, Steven Warren Tanous, and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Edward Joseph Tanous Jr., and wife Ann Trevor, of Nicholasville; and Michael Arthur Tanous and wife Edna Grant, of Olive Branch; three sisters, Nancy White and husband Dempsey, of North Carolina, Carolyn Shelbourne and husband Lynne,

of Kentucky, and Debbie Williams and husband Doug, of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Tanous, David Tanous,

Emily Tanous, Drew Tanous, Edward Tanous, Hannah Tanous, and Elizabeth Tanous; and two great-grandchildren, Esther Tanous and Jack Tanous.

She will be missed by her family who is comforted knowing she’s at home with

the Lord.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight .

com.

